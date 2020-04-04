According to the Texas Department of State Health Services as of Saturday afternoon, Hunt County still was reporting eight confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Among the adjacent counties, Collin had reported 256 confirmed cases with two fatalities Fannin County reported two cases, Hopkins County had three cases, Kaufman County had 10 confirmed cases, Rockwall County had 11 confirmed and Van Zandt County had three cases with one fatality.
The state agency was reporting 63,751 people had been tested in Texas as of noon Saturday, with 6,110 people having been confirmed with the virus, with 105 fatalities reported statewide.
An online map listing all of the confirmed cases in Texas is available at txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
