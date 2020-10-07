The Hunt County Courthouse was abruptly closed to the public Wednesday afternoon because of a reported COVID-19 exposure.
The announcement came after two days of relatively quiet COVID-19 numbers had been released by county officials, although two deaths connected to the virus have been added to the county’s total.
Two more free testing opportunities are scheduled in Greenville this month.
According to the announcement the closure of the courthouse is scheduled to be reassessed Monday morning. The current plan is to postpone the Oct. 13 regular session of the Hunt County Commissioners Court to Thursday or Friday of next week, but final plans will be determined based on additional testing and related information.
The temporary closure will affect all offices and courts in the Hunt County Courthouse. Online court filings will continue to be accepted and will be officially “received” as dictated by state law.
Meanwhile, 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county Tuesday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the most recent cases included five from the Greenville ZIP codes, three from Royse City and one each from Campbell and Quinlan.
The two deaths, reported Friday night, included a male, age 65-plus from Greenville and a female, age 65-plus from Quinlan.
All of the remaining patients were reported recovering at home.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report issued Wednesday morning indicated there had been 1,715 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,586 recoveries. There were 100 current cases reported, with a total of 88 of the patients reported to be recovering at home, and with 12 remaining in the hospital as of Wednesday.
A total of 29 people from Hunt County have died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 38 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 34 as of Tuesday.
The free testing in Greenville is scheduled between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 29 at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St.
There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com. Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
