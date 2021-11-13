While the number of active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County continues to fall, the deaths attributed to the virus are still climbing.
A COVID-19 vaccination event remains underway in Greenville.
• In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there were 50 active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, 13 less than one week earlier and a reduction of 65 cases in two weeks.
Hunt County had recorded a total of 308 deaths attributed to COVID-19, eight more than one week earlier. The county has recorded 127 COVID-19 deaths since the last surge was noted by local medical officials on Aug. 8. The statistics were compiled by the state agency Friday afternoon.
As of Nov. 4, children 5-are included in the total number of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the eligible population denominator reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services of those fully vaccinated include all Texans 5 years of age and older.
As of Friday, 41.51% of Hunt County residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine were reported as fully vaccinated.
• A COVID-19 vaccine event is continuing in Hunt County via a collaboration between Carevide and community partners at 501 Air Park Avenue in Greenville. Carevide is currently offering the offering Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Pediatric vaccines for children ages 5-11 are not currently available at the event. To schedule your appointment, visit: https://bit.ly/2ZB0lBL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.