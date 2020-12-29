Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. Morning high of 63F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.