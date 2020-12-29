The COVID-19 situation in Hunt County has meant a disruption in how county officials will be sworn-in to their offices to start the new year.
The officials who will be taking the office for the first time will include a new sheriff, county commissioner, county attorney and county court at law judge No. 2. But unlike previous years, they won’t be sworn in during a single ceremony on Jan. 1.
Amanda L. Blankenship, executive administrative assistant for County Judge Bobby Stovall said, as has been the case with so many events being canceled during the year, the virus was responsible.
“Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, we will be unable to host a swearing-in ceremony at the Hunt County courthouse this year,” Blankenship said. “As you may be aware, the courthouse has been limited to restricted access for some time, and it is not in keeping with the current restrictions to host a ceremony at the courthouse. It is our intention to host a ceremony as soon as the circumstances allow.”
In the meantime, county officials have scheduled events where they will be sworn-in individually Friday or when county offices reopen for the year Monday.
Terry Jones has indicated he will be sworn-in as Hunt County sheriff late Thursday night. Jones is succeeding current Sheriff Randy Meeks, who is retiring.
Others taking their first oaths of office will include: Mark Hutchins was elected as the new county commissioner Precinct 1, defeating the incumbent Eric Evans. G. Calvin Grogan will be the next county attorney, as he is succeeding Joel Littlefield, who stepped down to take the office of county court at law No. 2, where Judge Duncan Thomas is retiring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.