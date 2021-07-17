Physicians are urging Hunt County residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and to do it right away.
With a sudden surge reported in the number of patients being infected with the virus, and with only about one out of three people fully vaccinated in the county, the executive committee of the Hunt Memorial Hospital District issued a plea this week in the hopes of raising the county’s vaccination rate.
“We are writing collectively as the medical staff leadership of Hunt Memorial Hospital District to implore the residents of Hunt and surrounding counties to get the COVID vaccination as soon as possible,” the letter said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that Hunt County had 5,369 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 52 patients in one week, with 976 probable cases, 21 more than on July 8.
The county had 6,277 estimated recoveries of the virus, 27more than one week earlier.
There were 68 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Friday morning, 12 more than had bee reported as of Wednesday evening.
The number of deaths attributed to the virus in Hunt County was reported to be 180 Friday, unchanged in the past week.
The doctors with the Hunt Memorial Hospital District indicated those getting seriously ill from the virus are those who have not yet been vaccinated.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 99% of patients who require hospitalization for severe COVID illness are unvaccinated,” the letter said. “Furthermore, new variants of the virus that are more contagious are rapidly spreading in the United States. As of July 14, Hunt Regional Medical Center had a 14.84% lab-confirmed COVID hospitalization rate, none of which were vaccinated. At this point, nearly every COVID death, especially among adults, is entirely preventable.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that 38.18% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 33.4% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 66.74% of the Hunt County population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 61.21% being fully vaccinated.
“COVID vaccination rates in Hunt County remain lower than the state and national average,” the physicians said. “COVID vaccinations are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death.”
The letter also touched on the potential of vaccine side effects.
“Just like the risks that surgery, heart attack treatment, cancer therapy, and other medical intervention carries, we receive them because the minute risks outweigh the great benefits,” the letter said. “We press forward because we are scientists and medical professionals who have done the research and who want the best outcomes for our patients.”
The Apostolic Way of Truth church in Greenville and the Texas Army National Guard are hosting free a COVID-19 vaccination event on July 31, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at 3307 Logan Street in Greenville. Limited doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given and registration is available online at AWOTChurch.com
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.