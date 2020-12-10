Hunt County reported another major surge in COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the county topped 3,000 total cases of the virus.
A Greenville restaurant closed due to employees contracting COVID-19, and the Hunt Regional Medical Center issued a statement indicating it was expecting to receive doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine within days.
Hunt County added another 78 COVID-19 patients between Monday and Tuesday.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported an initial investigation by the Health Department determined the latest cases included 42 from the Greenville ZIP Codes, eight from Commerce, seven from Campbell, five each from Caddo Mills and Quinlan, three from Wolfe City and one from Merit.
The daily COVID-19 report, which includes the total number of those who had recovered from the virus and those still in the hospital, had not been released as of press time Wednesday.
• The owners of the Mariachi Mexican Restaurant in Greenville announced this week it would be closing for an indefinite period, after a majority of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
“For the safety of our customers we have decided to remain closed in the meantime,” the restaurant posted o its Facebook page. “Once majority of employees have tested negative, we will open back up for To-Go orders for further notice.”
• Lisa Hill the Director of the Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare, confirmed the local hospital was expected to receive 975 vaccine doses, which will be shipped to the hospital as soon as the week of Dec. 14.
Hunt Regional administration says the first round of vaccines target health care workers and first responders. Updates will be provided as more information is received on the timeline and guidelines for distribution of the vaccine to the public.
“We are hopeful for the effectiveness of the vaccine and look forward to increased production so the community can receive this world-changing advancement in protection from coronavirus,” said Richard Carter, Hunt Regional CEO.
While waiting on widespread distribution, healthcare experts are encouraging continued precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing, particularly during the upcoming holiday season.
“The strain on healthcare systems in Texas is extensive and affects more than just COVID patients. Following these simple steps benefits you, your neighbors, family, our patients, and our enduring healthcare workers by allowing us to remain healthy and fully staffed with the capacity to meet every patient’s needs,” Carter said.
The hospital has been designated as a qualified provider and has purchased specialized equipment in place to store the vaccine at the required minus 60 degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.