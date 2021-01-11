The Hunt County Commissioners Court could vote Tuesday to extend the county’s COVID-19 resolution and to keep the Hunt County Courthouse closed to the public except by appointment only.
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones, meanwhile, indicated the virus had been confirmed among the inmates at the county jail.
A vote to the status of the resolution is included under the agenda for the commissioners’ regular session, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
The commissioners voted Dec. 22 to extend the order initially issued Nov. 12 by County Judge Bobby Stovall closing the Hunt County Courthouse, except by appointment only. The extension was in effect until today’s regular court session.
Should the commissioners vote to extend the measure again, it would continue until the next regular session, scheduled on Jan. 26.
Jones issued a statement indicating that inmates at the Hunt County Detention Center had tested positive for COVID-19.
These inmates have been isolated and are being treated by a doctor and medical staff,” Jones said. “All CDC guidelines are being followed. Any inmates that may have been in contact with those who tested positive have been quarantined/isolated, these inmates are also being monitored by medical staff and detention officers. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center is not only following CDC guidelines, they are following the guidelines for the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.”
Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, continues to match the definition of high hospitalizations under governor’s order GA-32; namely that it has more than had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent.
As a result, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums, and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area E are required to remain at maximum 50 percent occupancy levels.
Trauma Service Area E was reporting the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity was at 24.9 percent as of Jan. 6.
A copy of the county’s COVID-19 resolution is available on the Hunt County website at http://www.huntcounty.net/upload/page/8875/COVID%20resolution%2012.8.20.pdf.
