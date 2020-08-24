COVID-19 has forced the closure of Commerce High School, even as more than 24,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed across Hunt and Rockwall counties, with another free testing event scheduled in Greenville this week.
Commerce ISD Superintendent Charlie Alderman announced on Facebook on Sunday night that because of the number of possible close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case at Commerce High School, the campus had exceeded the 10 percent threshold set by the Commerce ISD School Board. Alderman said the information was discovered Sunday evening.
“Based on Commerce ISD Board Policy, Commerce High School will be shut down the week of Aug. 24 through the 28,” Alderman said. “During this time, all CHS students will convert to remote learning. Expect to hear from the CHS teachers on Monday. All other campuses will continue with school, they have had no positive test results or close contacts at this time.
Alderman said that because of the direction from the Texas Education Agency, the school is only to be shut down for up to five days.
“As of this time, CHS is expected to return to its normal schedule on Monday, Aug. 31,” Alderman said. “More information will follow on ParentSquare and the Commerce ISD Facebook page.”
The latest statistics regarding the total cases in Hunt County, numbers of recoveries and current patients were scheduled to be released Tuesday, because of the health department being closed during the weekend.
However, the Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting that as of Monday morning, there had been 7,691 COVID-19 tests performed in the county, an increase of 308 tests since Saturday.
A three-day walk up free testing site wrapped up Saturday at Texas A&M University-Commerce. The city of Greenville is hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center at 5501 Business Highway 69 South. Pre-registration is requested at www.gogettested.com.
The opportunity allows access to the COVID-19 test free of charge. The test will be conducted via a mouth swab rather than a nasal swab. Only those who test positive will be notified by the provider. The testing, provided by state health resources, will be conducted in the parking lot of the Civic Center. Safety protocols and social distancing will be followed. Those wanting more information can contact the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department at 903-457-2940.
The most recent report from the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported there had been 16,319 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county.
