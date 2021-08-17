Dozens of new COVID-19 cases were added in Hunt County to start the work week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday afternoon that Hunt County had 6,046 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 47 cases since Sunday, with 1,203 probable cases, 28 more than had been previously reported.
The state agency reported Hunt County had total 185 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of the most recent count Monday.
Hunt County had 6,871 estimated cumulative recoveries of the virus as of Monday, 32 more than on Sunday.
There were 378 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Monday, 43 fewer than had been reported one day earlier.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is expected to offer an update later today on the latest COVID-19 patient count in local hospitals.
