After five straight days of increases in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Hunt County received a bit of a breather Monday, as two days had gone by with no changes in the statistics. But it turned out to her the calm before the storm.
“We have 31 new cases and three more hospitalizations and the day isn’t even done yet,” said County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray, who compiles the totals for they office of County Judge Bobby Stovall. “It is a gigantic increase.”
Ray said the final numbers from the report would be released later Monday night.
There was also continued rise in the total number of reported tests for the virus and an additional free testing event is scheduled in Greenville this weekend.
Rockwall County reported another fatality connected to the virus, and the first outside of a Rockwall long-term care facility.
Stovall’s office initially reported Monday morning that there had been 185 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, 115 of which are current cases, with 110 patients recovering at home and 65 recovered patients.
A total of five cases of Hunt County residents were reported hospitalized as of Monday morning. All of the statistics were unchanged since Saturday’s report.
Five people in Hunt County have reportedly died as a result of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Monday morning, 3,411 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County, 82 more since Saturday and 731 more since Monday, June 8.
The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department has scheduled a free COVOD-19 testing event Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street in Greenville. Those wanting additional information can contact Fire Chief Jeremy Powell at 903-457-2940.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported Sunday the confirmation of the county’s 16th COVID-19 related death, the first outside of the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall.
“An 80-year-old resident of Fate has passed away,” said County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville. “RCOEM and all of Rockwall County are thinking about and praying for the friends and family of the resident.”
As of press time Monday, Rockwall County was reporting 235 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 172 recoveries and 3,954 tests conducted.
Neville’s office indicated 28 persons suspected of having the virus had reported to Rockwall County hospitals between Saturday and Sunday.
