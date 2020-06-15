After five straight days of increases in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Hunt County has received a bit of a breather, as two days have gone by with no changes in the statistics, with the exception of a continued rise in the total number of reported tests for the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported this morning that there have been 185 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, 115 of which are current cases, with 110 patients recovering at home and 65 recovered patients.
A total of five cases of Hunt County residents were reported hospitalized as of Monday morning. All of the statistics were unchanged since Saturday’s report.
Five people in Hunt County have reportedly died as a result of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Monday morning, 3,411 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County, 82 more since Saturday and 731 more since Monday, June 8.
