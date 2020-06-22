Hunt County is apparently taking another breather in COVID-19 cases, even as there continues to be a rapid rise in the amount of tests conducted locally.
After a streak of more than 10 days of sharp increases in the statistics, the county has had two days in a row with no changes in the numbers.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Monday morning that the county has recorded 258 positive COVID-19 cases, with 65 recoveries. A total of 188 cases are considered as active, with 178 of the patients reported recovering at home and 10 patients remaining in the hospital as of Monday morning.
Five people have reportedly died due to the virus in Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 3,835 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Monday morning, 256 more than was reported Saturday and 1,205 more since the most recent surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported to have begun on June 8.
