EMORY — Another major event has fallen victim to COVID-19.
Rains County annually hosts a celebration of Bald Eagles and other rare birds. The 25th Annual Eagle Fest was held in January 2020 and this year’s festival had been tentatively scheduled for Jan. 16
But organizers of this year’s Eagle Fest announced Tuesday on the event’s Facebook page that due to being unable to safely operate bus and barge tours because of the virus, that Eagle Fest 2021 had been canceled.
Eagle Fest offers opportunities to view the eagles in their natural habitat, animal encounters, live entertainment and more.
Rains County has traditionally been known as “The Eagle Capital of Texas.”
Eagle Fest was begun in 1996 as an educational effort but has grown to be one of the biggest nature festivals in Northeast Texas.
The 74th Legislature of the State of Texas passed a resolution declaring Rains County “The Eagle Capital of Texas” to protect and preserve the American Bald Eagle. The resolution was signed by then-Gov. George W. Bush on June 16, 1995.
Those wanting more information about Eagle Fest can call the Rains County Chamber of Commerce at 903-473-3913 or view the event’s website at www.emorytx.com/eagle-fest.
