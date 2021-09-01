The North Central Texas COVID-19 Regional Infusion Center in Fort Worth is currently accepting walk-in patients.
Lisa Hill, the Director of the Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare, said Regeneron’s Monoclonal Antibodies infusion treatment, which can prevent a patient’s COVID condition from worsening and requiring hospital care, is now available for patients age 12 and up.
"The Hunt Regional Infusion Center also provides this treatment, but demand is beyond our current capacity,” Hill said. “We are glad to have this option for area patients who would benefit from this treatment.”
The North Central Texas COVID-19 Regional Infusion Center – Fort Worth is located 815 8th Ave, Fort Worth. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days per week.
“This is a state funded program and there is no cost to the patient,” Hill said “However, you must meet eligibility criteria to receive the treatment including a positive COVID-19 test result.”
Those with additional questions can call 1-800-742-5990.
