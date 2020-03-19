The annual Boys and Girls of Northeast Texas Club Blue Star Gala will be going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is scheduled Saturday but can be accessed beginning today at bidpal.net/bluestargala
Greenville Independent School District offered additional information Thursday about how to prepare for the transition to online distance learning, as schools will remain closed through at least April 6.
The “Join The Conversation” link on the district’s web site, www.greenvilleisd.com, included answers to several questions, such as how parents can see their students’ report card, how families without Internet access may be able to obtain it for free via Spectrum and how parents and community members that speak a language other than English stay notified of updates.
The district is extending the suspension of normal district operations through Friday, April 3, with classes scheduled to resume Monday, April 6. If there is a need to continue the suspension, district officials said it would be for at least three weeks beyond April 6.
Remote learning is expected to begin for all GISD students on Monday, March 23, with additional details to be released this week.
Gov. Greg Abbott meanwhile issued a series of executive orders Thursday relating to COVID-19 preparedness and mitigation, one of which ordered Texas schools to close until April 3.
The orders also instructed Texas residents to avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people; to avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms, although the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is allowed and highly encouraged; and to not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
“I still have not been notified of any results of positive tests, Richard Hill, Hunt County Emergency Management Coordinator, who also serves as the director of the Hunt County Health Department.
