The Hunt County Courthouse will remain closed to the public because of a COVID-19 exposure.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted during a special session Tuesday morning to extend an order issued Thursday by County Judge Bobby Stovall closing the courthouse, except by appointment only. Stovall did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
After a brief executive session to consider the matter, Precinct 1 Commissioner Eric Evans, acting as the County Judge Pro-Tem, asked for the extension until the next regular session of the commissioner's court on Nov. 24.
The measure passed on a 4-0 vote of the commissioners.
Two county employees, both of whom work at the courthouse, tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which prompted the order.
As of the last full report from the Hunt County Health Department, issued Saturday, Hunt County was reported to have 2,400 total COVID-19 cases, with 2,057 recoveries. There were 308 current cases, with 281 people recovering at home and with 27 people hospitalized with the virus.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 35 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was at 50, and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 43 as of Saturday.
