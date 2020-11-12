UPDATE 3:10 p.m Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall released the following statement this afternoon concerning the closure of the Hunt County Courthouse:
"On Thursday, November 12, 2020, two county employees in the Hunt County Courthouse tested positive for COVID-19. As an initial precautionary measure, I issued the attached emergency order closing the Courthouse to the public - except by appointment - through Tuesday of next week, November 17, 2020. At the special session meeting called for next Tuesday, the Commissioners Court will consider additional measures and will consider leaving this policy in place for an additional week.
In addition to the two Hunt County employees testing positive, there has been an increase in new COVID-19 cases this week around the county. I urge all citizens to continue social distancing and other precautionary measures for the health and safety of themselves and others."
UPDATE 2:45 p.m. A jury trial which had been set to begin Monday in state district court is still scheduled and individuals who received a notice to appear for jury selection on that date are still required to attend.
Original post: The Hunt County Courthouse will be closed to the public, effective immediately, due to a COVID-19 exposure.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said Thursday that County Judge Bobby Stovall will be issuing an order later today to have the facility closed until Tuesday, Nov.17.
At that time, the issue will be addressed by the Hunt County Commissioners Court, which is scheduled to meet for a special session to consider canvassing results from the Nov. 3 elections.
Ray said two county employees, both of whom work at the courthouse, tested positive for COVID-19 this week, which prompted the order.
Additional details will be posted as they become available.
