A state district judge has ordered a Hunt County resident, who has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, to remain at home.
Hunt County officials were seeking a judicial order requiring that the individual in question be confined to their residence until they tested negative for the virus.
A hearing on the issue was conducted Monday morning in the 196th District Court before Judge Andrew Bench.
“The court granted the order today,” said County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray. “I am putting together a written order for the court to review.”
The county filed for the order on July 1, after the individual — who has not been publicly identified because of HIPPA regulations — was reported to have left their home after repeated warnings that they were not allowed to leave.
Monday morning’s hearing was conducted sealed and was not open to the public.
The individual’s attorney, Jessica McDonald, could not be reached for comment before press time Monday.
The county’s daily COVID-19 update had also not been released before press time, as the Hunt County Health Department, which compiles the statistics, was closed for the July 4 holiday. The latest information was due to be released Monday evening.
As of Friday, Hunt County had 533 total COVID-19 cases, with 134 recoveries. The county had 391 current cases, with 372 people recovering at home and with 19 people remaining in the hospital because of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,288 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Monday morning, 92 more than had been reported Friday and 1,698 more than since a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported to have begun on June 8.
• Additional information on the local COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
