Due to the July 4 holiday, the office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall will not be issuing a COVID-19 update until Monday, July 6.
The office did release the following statistics Saturday morning:
Approximate Month-Over-Month Increase in Total Cases
Total Cases / Date Increase Since Previous Month
533 (July 4, 2020) 402 percent
106 (June 4, 2020) 125 percent
47 (May 4, 2020) 327 percent
11 (April 4, 2020) ---
Approximate Week-Over-Week Increase in Total Cases
Total Cases / Date Increase Since Previous Week
533 (July 4, 2020) 36percent
392 (June 27, 2020) 52 percent
258 (June 20, 2020) 39 percent
185 (June 13, 2020) 53 percent
121 (June 6, 2020) 37 percent
88 (May 30, 2020) 22 percent
72 (May 23, 2020) 14 percent
63 (May 16, 2020) 15 percent
55 (May 9, 2020) 17 percent
As of Friday morning Hunt County had 533 total COVID-19 cases, with 134 recoveries. The county had 391 current cases, with 372 people recovering at home and with 19 people remaining in the hospital due to the virus.
