Due to the July 4 holiday, the office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall will not be issuing a COVID-19 update until Monday, July 6.

The office did release the following statistics Saturday morning:

Approximate Month-Over-Month Increase in Total Cases

Total Cases / Date            Increase Since Previous Month

533 (July 4, 2020)              402 percent

106 (June 4, 2020)            125 percent

47 (May 4, 2020)               327 percent

11 (April 4, 2020)              ---

Approximate Week-Over-Week Increase in Total Cases

Total Cases / Date            Increase Since Previous Week

533 (July 4, 2020)              36percent

392 (June 27, 2020)         52 percent

258 (June 20, 2020)         39 percent

185 (June 13, 2020)         53 percent

121 (June 6, 2020)            37 percent

88 (May 30, 2020)            22 percent

72 (May 23, 2020)            14 percent

63 (May 16, 2020)            15 percent

55 (May 9, 2020)               17 percent

As of Friday morning Hunt County had 533 total COVID-19 cases, with 134 recoveries. The county had 391 current cases, with 372 people recovering at home and with 19 people remaining in the hospital due to the virus.

