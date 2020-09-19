The housing market remains hot in Hunt County, with rising sales and the costs for the homes going up.
“I would say the market is increasing. In fact I have seen it all this year,” said David Weiland, Real Estate Broker with the Century 21 Patterson Agency.
Another local developer says the houses are being sold as fast as they can be built.
However, the inventory of available homes was on the decline during the summer, according to the latest report from North Texas Real Estate Information Services Inc.
Portions of Traders Road in Greenville were scheduled to be closed through Monday, to allow for the installation of water/sewer infrastructure for Phase 2 of the Stonewood Estates, the latest subdivision underway from Scott Ellis Homes, which is adding several hundred houses in the city.
“All of the houses facing the detention pond water feature have already been sold,” said Larry Ellis of the progress on Stonewood Estates.
The initial phase of Stonewood Estates neighborhood at 1001 Center Point Lane began in July. At that time Scott Ellis said many of the 296 lots in the $70 million development had already been spoken for.
The North Texas Real Estate Information Services reported there were 174 new listings in the county during July, up 14.5 percent from July 2019. There were 143 pending sales during the month, an increase of 13.5 percent from the same point one year earlier, and 153 closed sales, a 30.8 percent rise.
The average sales price of $232,380 in July was 2.1 percent higher than during July 2019, with the median sales price of $206,999 said to be 3.6 percent higher than one year earlier.
Homes spent an average of 54 days on the market before being sold during July, 5.3 percent faster than in July of last year.
There was an inventory of 289 homes for sale at the end of July, a decrease of 28.1 percent from July 2019 and there was a 2.6 months supply of available homes for sale in Hunt County, down 25 percent from the same point one year earlier.
Weiland said the surge was in spite of fears the market would be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or the upcoming presidential election.
“I have not seen where there has been any adverse affect in sales,” Weiland said. “We’re all doing very well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.