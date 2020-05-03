Hunt County’s overall statistics regarding the COVID-19 pandemic continued to improve as of Sunday morning, despite the report of a third death attributed to the virus.
The numbers of those who have reportedly recovered from COVID-19 jumped significantly in 24 hours.
As of the release of the official report from the office of County Judge Bobby Stovall this morning, 47 total confirmed cases of the virus were listed in Hunt County, unchanged from Saturday’s update. Of those, 32 people were said to have recovered, nine more since the day before. A total of 12 individuals were listed as current cases, which is 10 fewer than Saturday, and 12 patients were said to be recovering at home, which is a reduction of nine patients in one day’s time. No patients were reported hospitalized Sunday.
Three people in Hunt County have reportedly died as a result of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Sunday morning that 899 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County.
