Hunt County’s COVID-19 numbers continue to improve, even as another dozen confirmed cases were reported Monday night.
The county was reporting additional recoveries from the virus, and the number of people hospitalized has dropped significantly so far this week.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included six each from the Greenville ZIP Codes and from Royse City.
All of the patients were reported to be recovering at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report issued Wednesday morning indicated the county had 1,441 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,313 recoveries, representing an increase of nine people since Tuesday and 61 since Saturday’s report.
There were 107 current cases reported in the county Wednesday, with 97 patients recovering at home and 10 recovering in the hospital. The number of patients hospitalized due to the virus was reduced by seven overnight and had been as high as 19 as of the weekend.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 8,772 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Wednesday morning, an increase of 167 tests since Tuesday.
The county’s testing positivity rating, which state health officials define as the total number of tests divided by the total number of COVID-19 cases, was 16.42 percent Wednesday.
A total of 21 people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
County officials announced how there are differences with the Texas Department of State Health Services in the number of deaths attributed to the virus. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 29 today, the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) is 27, and the number of County-citizen deaths that the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm was at 21 Wednesday.
