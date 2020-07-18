Hunt County added 27 more confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday night, although the overall statistics continued to show dramatic improvements.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the newest cases included 16 patients from Greenville, three each from Quinlan and Royse City, two from Lone Oak and one each from Caddo Mills, Campbell and Commerce.
Two of the newest cases were reported hospitalized and the remainder were said to be resting at home.
Hunt County had 850 total positive cases of the virus as of Saturday morning. The numbers included 398 current cases, 55 fewer than on Friday morning, with 388 patients recovering at home, 38 fewer than the day before.
Ten people were reported to be in the hospital with the virus Saturday morning.
A total of 444 people had recovered from the virus as of Saturday morning, 82 more than Friday and 196 more than on July 10.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, a number unchanged for more than a week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,782 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Saturday morning, 93 more than had been reported Friday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
