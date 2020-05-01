Hunt County's numbers for individuals confirmed with the COVID-19 virus continue to hold steady, with only one case reported since late Sunday night and with other statistics dropping.
A mobile testing site is scheduled to be operating in Hunt County today.
As of the release of the official report this morning, there were 45 total confirmed cases of the virus in Hunt County. Of those, 23 people had recovered, up from 15 Wednesday, while 20 individuals were listed as current cases, down five from Wednesday, with 19 patients recovering at home and with one patient still hospitalized.
Two people in Hunt County have reportedly died as a result of the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 884 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Friday morning.
A COVID-19 mobile testing site today is scheduled to be in operation in Hunt County today.
The Cash Volunteer Fire Department, 4745 State Highway 34 just south of Greenville is one of 19 facilities across North Texas conducting the tests by appointment only. The mobile testing teams are designed to focus on both rural areas that have not had access to testing and areas where an active outbreak requires additional testing capacity. The effort is a partnership among Texas Division of Emergency Management, Department of State Health Services, Texas Military Department, and the Emergency Medical Task Force.
Those taking the tests will be screened to see if they have fever/chills, cough, fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting.diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste/smell.
Individuals who are interested in testing may make an appointment through: txcovidtest.org/ or by calling 512-883-2400.
