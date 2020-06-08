After several days of surges in the total numbers, Hunt County has gone two days with no new reported cases of COVID-19.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported this morning that the county had 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 54 people were said to have recovered, while 62 individuals were current cases, 60 of whom were reported recovering at home, with two patients remaining in the hospital.
Five people had reported died of the virus in Hunt County.
As of this morning, the Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 2,680 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County.
