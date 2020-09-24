Hunt County topped more than 1,600 cases of COVID-19 during the past week, including 16 reported Wednesday night, while also recording more than 50 recoveries from the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the most recent cases included seven from the Greenville ZIP codes; two each from Caddo Mills, Campbell, Commerce and Quinlan and one from Lone Oak.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home, except for two patients who were hospitalized.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report issued Thursday morning indicated there were 1,614 total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 74 cases from one week earlier, and 1,486 recoveries, 56 more than during the report issued Sept. 17. There were 102 current cases reported, with a total of 91 of the patients reported to be recovering at home, and with 11 remaining in the hospital as of Thursday.
A total of 26 people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Thursday. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 36 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 34.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 17,528 COVID-19 tests that had been conducted in Hunt County as of Thursday, an increase of 515 tests in the past week.
Meanwhile, free COVID-19 testing is being offered in Rockwall through this weekend.
Well Health has a static location in Rockwall County for testing.
“There will be no out of pocket costs or co-pays for your test if insured,” said Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville. “If you don't have insurance, your test is also free through a Federal program.”
The testing continues between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Shenaniganz, 1290 Interstate 30 in Rockwall. Results will be available in 48-96 hours. Positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.