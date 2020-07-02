Hunt County has now exceeded 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 27 more cases reported Wednesday night.
During the past week, Hunt County has added more than 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while almost 200 people were tested for the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department completed an initial investigation and determined the latest individuals included 16 from the Greenville area, six from Caddo Mills, three from Quinlan and one each from Lone Oak and Celeste.
The daily COVID-19 report from Stovall’s office indicated that as of Thursday morning Hunt County had 505 total COVID-19 cases, with 124 recoveries, unchanged from Wednesday. The county has 373 current cases, with 354 people recovering at home and with 19 people remaining in the hospital due to the virus, one less than Wednesday.
Eight people have reportedly died in Hunt County as a result of the virus.
The totals reflect an additional 141 cases since the morning of Friday, June 26.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,135 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Thursday morning, 57 more than had been reported Wednesday, 199 more since June 26, and 1,545 more since a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported to have begun on June 8.
