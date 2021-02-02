With more than seven out of every 10 Hunt County residents reportedly having been tested for COVID-19, the county had topped more than 5,000 cumulative cases of the virus.
Although no mass vaccination events had been scheduled locally as of Tuesday morning, the Hunt Regional Healthcare Center continues to recommend area residents sign up for a waiting list for the shots.
Meanwhile, another 50 new positive test results in Hunt County were announced Monday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported that with the newest cases from the Hunt County Health Department on Jan. 29 the county’s total cumulative cases had risen 5.038, an increase of 248 cases in one week’s time.
Asof Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting there had been 70,981 COVID-19 tests in Hunt County, out of an estimated population of 98,594 residents.
Vaccinations against the virus have been anned at various offices in Greenville and Hunt County. Updates on the status of the availability of the vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od
The Hunt Regional Medical Center is accepting contact information for future COVID vaccine events. Individuals can submit their email using the following form: https://forms.gle/wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A and will be sent an email when an event is available with instructions on how to schedule a time for the vaccine.
The hospital was planning to administer hundreds of vaccine doses each week, with more than 5,000 people on the waiting list.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is no longer accepting phone calls for those wanting to be added to the list.
The numbers of deaths from the virus in Hunt County, reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, remain much higher than the statistics released by county officials. As of press time Tuesday, the state showed 126 COVID-19 fatalities of Hunt County residents.
While the state uses a different system to calculate the deaths than does the county, the number of death certificates filed with the County Clerk’s office (including deaths of non-county residents) was reported at 106 and the number of county-citizen deaths the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm remained at 57 as of Tuesday.
