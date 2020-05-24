The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends Tuesday to consider renewing and/or amending the county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration.
The commissioners are also scheduled to take measures concerning federal relief funds connected to the pandemic.
The commissioners are set to convene for the regular agenda starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville.
Because of the pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
The commissioners voted May 13 to extend the county’s declaration until midnight May 26 and ensure the county’s declaration is dependent on whatever executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott issues during the interim.
The commissioners are also scheduled to take several measures in connection to the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic SecurityAct which provided $2 trillion for the health care resources needed to fight COVID-19.
The commissioners are expected to approve granting money for reimbursement to volunteer fire departments of approved costs, the signature of County’s Judge Bobby Stovall and the filing of an application for federal funds administered through the state under the CARES Act and for funding under the act designated for voting and elections.
