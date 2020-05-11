The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends this week to consider extending and/or modifying the county’s disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners are expected to take a vote during Tuesday’s regular agenda, starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St., in Greenville. Because of the pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Aspects of the order will likely be amended, to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive orders on the status of opening certain businesses and eliminating jail time for Texans who violate the state’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
The existing order was passed by the commissioners on April 28 and is scheduled to expire at midnight this Friday, May 15.
