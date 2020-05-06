The Hunt County Tax Office has been a popular place since reopening its drive-thru windows Monday.
“We’ve just been hammered,” said Tax Assessor/Collector Randy Wineinger., who said the windows will be open an additional hour each day to handle the volume.
Lines of vehicles stretched for blocks along Washington Street Monday and Tuesday, with individuals waiting to access the drive-thru windows in the Tax Office parking garage of the Paul Mathews Exchange Building, 2500 Stonewall Street.
The window had been operating between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, but Wineinger said they’ll be open until 3 p.m. starting today to help deal with the flood of customers.
“It is all for car tag renewals,” Wineinger said, noting it is not just Hunt County residents wanting the registrations. “We’re getting some people driving in from other counties.”
He explained motorists are seeking the tags locally, because their home counties have not yet reopened their offices.
Wineinger said the Hunt County Tax Office will remain closed until further notice both to protect the safety of the staff and to allow the employees a chance to complete the department’s other necessary paperwork.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted April 18 to extend the county’s emergency declaration, issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, through May 15 and to comply with Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to begin a phased-in approach to opening businesses.
Under the first phase local government operations, including county and municipal government operations relating to permitting, recordation, and document-filing services, may reopen as determined by the local government.
