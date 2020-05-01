While most other Hunt County offices will remain closed under the current emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hunt County Tax Office has announced it will reopen its drive-thru windows next week.
Tax Assessor/Collector Randy Wineinger said the office will open its drive-thru windows at the downtown location, in the parking garage of the Paul Mathews Exchange Building, 2500 Stonewall Street. Customer service hours will be between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. starting Monday.
“Our walk-in lobby services will remain closed until further notice so as to protect the health and safety of both the public and our staff,” Wineinger said. “Our staff has worked hard to meet the operational responsibilities that we have to the public. We are very proud of our citizens, our dealers and our taxing entities who have overwhelmingly responded in a very favorable fashion with the business model we have built to keep a baseline of our services available to the public.”
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to extend the county’s emergency declaration, issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic through May 15 and to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to begin a phased-in approach to opening businesses.
Under the first phase local government operations, including county and municipal government operations relating to permitting, recordation, and document-filing services, may reopen as determined by the local government. A check Thursday afternoon with the office of County Judge Bobby Stovall revealed there are no other county offices that are making plans to reopen.
Also as of today, Hunt County will no longer update the frequently asked questions portion of the COVID-19 section of its website, and all questions should be directed to the relevant state agencies. Questions as to whether individual business activities are considered “essential” by the state, should be directed to the Texas Department of Emergency Management at the bottom of the “Essential Services” page located at tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.