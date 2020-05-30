A big change is coming to the drive-thru window at the Hunt County Tax Office, specifically, it will no longer open for drive-thru use beginning Monday.
County Tax Assessor/Collector Randy Wineinger announced Friday the window, in the parking garage of the Paul Mathews Exchange Building, 2500 Stonewall St., will be for walk-up use only.
“Customers will need to park in order to do transactions,” Wineinger said.
Lines of vehicles have stretched for blocks along Washington Street each day since the windows reopened. The resulting backups required a law enforcement officer to be on hand to monitor the traffic.
“We would like to thank the Precinct 1 Constable deputies along with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office for the service they have provided the Hunt County Tax office and the citizens in keeping us safe during the last four weeks of traffic control,” Wineinger said, adding the decision was agreed upon by elected county officials. “Traffic congestion has gotten extremely chaotic to the point where something had to be done for the safety of everyone.”
Starting next week, the vehicles will have to be parked elsewhere and people will have to walk to the windows.
“We will continue to follow the safety guidelines set out by the CDC and will require that you remain six feet apart from one another while in the walk-up line,” Wineinger said. “With the current orders set forth by Gov. Abbott providing extensions on registration sticker expiration and late penalties, it is strongly advised that the public utilize the other means of service that the Hunt County Tax Office provides for vehicle registrations and property tax payments.”
The office offers 24-hour online payments at www.hctax.info; payments can be mailed to the office at P.O. Box 1042 Greenville TX, 75403, and the dropbox in the inside lane of the drive-thru.
“For the customers who need to process title transfers we will have an area provided for you to drop off your title work,” Wineinger said. “When the work is processed we will call to set an appointment time for pick up. Please make sure to leave your contact information. The walk-up service is for vehicle registration renewals and property tax payments only. These changes are effective through the end of the COVID-19 state and county declarations.”
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to renew the county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration, which is dependent on any executive orders issued by Abbott, until midnight June 9.
The window will open until 3 p.m. daily, while the Hunt County Tax Office will remain, along with the Quinlan office, will remain closed until further notice both to protect the safety of the staff and to allow the employees a chance to complete the department’s other necessary paperwork.
“Our goal has always been to provide the citizens with friendly and efficient service and we will continue to do so with safety as our No. 1 priority,“ Wineinger said.
