While the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hunt County was unchanged between Monday and Tuesday, Rockwall County continued to see increases.
A free mobile COVID-19 testing site is available in Greenville Thursday and Friday by appointment only.
According to the official daily report from the office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall, as of press time Tuesday the county was listing 50 total confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 32 people were said to have recovered and 15 individuals were listed as current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home. The numbers were unchanged from the latest report issued Monday.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting that as of press time Tuesday, there were 102 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
There were 55 reported in Rockwall, 15 in Royse City, 14 in Fate, three in Heath, one in Rowlett and 14 at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall, where all three of the county’s deaths connected to the virus have been located.
A total of 768 tests for the virus had been conducted and 56 people are reported to have recovered as of Tuesday morning.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville said Tuesday morning the actual numbers at Broadmoor are even higher.
“The first round of testing residents and staff is complete. However, five additional positive test results have come in,” Neville said. “To date, there are a total of 39 COVID-19 cases, 20 residents and 19 staff. Broadmoor has begun the second round of testing and continues to work closely with the local health authority, the County Judge, and the Office of Emergency Management.”
Neville said that her totals do not always sync with the ones shown on the department’s or the Texas Department of State Health Services statistics.
“This is because Broadmoor has shared real-time information with us, and the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) data lags a bit behind,” Neville said. “Also, all positive staff does not reside in Rockwall County. DSHS will not include those in Rockwall County’s aggregate number.”
The free COVID-19 testing is scheduled between 10 a.m. and 6 p..m. Thursday and Friday at the Cash Volunteer Fire Department, 4745 Highway 34 just south of the Greenville city limits. Those being tested will be screened for symptoms including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell.
Those wanting to make an appointment can visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
