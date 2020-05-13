Hunt County’s statistics about the COVID-19 virus remained stable Wednesday, while neighboring Rockwall County continues to report a surge in cases.
A free COVID-19 testing site is scheduled in Rockwall County next week.
According to the official daily report from the office of County Judge Bobby Stovall, Hunt County was listing 55 total confirmed cases of the virus as of Wednesday morning. Of those, 43 people were said to have recovered, while nine individuals were listed as current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home.
Three people were reported to have died in Hunt County because of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
All of the numbers were unchanged from the report issued Tuesday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, a total of 1,308 people had been tested in Hunt County as of press time Wednesday.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville reported Wednesday morning there had been five new confirmed cases overnight.
“Two are in Rockwall,” Neville said. “One is at the Broadmoor Facility. One is in Heath. One is in Royse City. One person is less than 20 years old. One person is in their 40s. Two people are in their 50s. One person is in their 70s.”
Another 10 cases were reported between Monday and Tuesday.
The county had 131 confirmed cases as of Wednesday. There were 62 cases reported in Rockwall, 22 in Fate, 17 in Royse City, four in Heath, two in McLendon-Chisholm and one in Rowlett. A total of 23 of the Broadmoor Medical Lodge cases were from Rockwall. The county had 75 reported recoveries as of Wednesday.
A total of 1,129 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Rockwall County as of Wednesday morning.
In a statement on the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Harold Eavenson said he was tested Tuesday using the COVID-19 lgG/lgm rapid test cassette (antibody test) in the medical office located in the detention center.
“To date, we have had zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our detention center, to include personnel,” Eavenson said.
Neville said another mobile testing site is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Pointe Church, 701 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall. Those taking the test will be screened to determine if they are showing symptoms of the virus before the process.
“There is no cost to be tested at the site,” she said. “The test is a nose/sinus swab. You have to make an appointment for the site to be tested.”
Appointments can be scheduled starting on Monday and 220 appointments will be accepted.
Those wanting to make an appointment can visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
