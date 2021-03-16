With the county’s COVID-19 task force disbanded, the Hunt County Health Department will no longer be issuing reports on local statistics related to the virus.
Richard Hill, who is executive director of the Hunt County Emergency Management Department, as well as the Hunt County Health Department, said the information will be released by the Texas Department of State Health Services, eventually.
“It is still in the process of being transferred over to the state,” Hill said.
Meanwhile, the numbers of Hunt County residents who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to rapidly increase, although no new vaccination events are scheduled locally.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted March 9 to terminate the county’s COVID contact tracing team contract with STAT Medical. The company had been acting as a response team to provide temporary personnel and support for the Hunt County Health Department for COVID-19 investigations, quarantines and related matters.
The health department had been issuing multiple reports each week on the progress of COVID-19’s local impact, including information on the cumulative number of cases, number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 and the statistics on deaths attributed to the virus. A local update has not been released since Feb. 12.
Hill said Hunt County is not alone in dealing with having to play catch up on the numbers, which were also impacted due to issues related to last month’s winter storm.
“Collin County did that months ago, so that is how it is going to go,” Hill said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services will be issuing the updates at its web site at https://tinyurl.com/2475c5vh
As of Monday, the agency was reporting that 12,515 Hunt County residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, with 6,700 people reportedly being fully vaccinated against the virus.
As of Monday, 82,999 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the county.
Hunt Regional Healthcare has announced that its vaccine waiting list was full Monday. If/when the agency receives any additional vaccine allotments it would notify those on the current waiting list first. Any vaccine events would be posted on the agency’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/huntregional
