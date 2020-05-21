The numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hunt County remain relatively stable, with a rescheduled free testing site set next week.
Neighboring Rockwall County, on the other hand, continues to see spikes in the numbers and has recorded more fatal cases at a local long-term care facility.
The daily COVID-19 report released Thursday morning from the office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall listed the county had 68 total confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 45 people were said to have recovered, while 20 individuals were current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home.
Three people were reported to have died in Hunt County because of COVID-19 as of Thursday.
The numbers were unchanged from the same point Wednesday and the county has reported a total of five confirmed cases since Saturday morning, none of which required hospitalization.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting Thursday that there had been 1,815 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hunt County, 66 more than at the same point Thursday and 334 more than what was reported on the afternoon of May 15.
Hunt County Emergency Management Coordinator Richard Hill said the free COVID-19 testing site is scheduled next Wednesday, May 27, at the Commerce Fire Department, 1103 Sycamore St.
The station had planned on hosting the testing this Wednesday until Gov. Greg Abbott’s office transferred the team which would be hosting the event to conduct testing of employees at a Houston-area meat processing facility.
“Everything is scheduled exactly the same, just one week later,” Hill said of next week’s testing, which is set for 9 a.m. and those taking the test will be screened before the process begins to determine if they are showing symptoms of the virus. Appointments are required and can be scheduled starting on Monday by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management reported four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, two of which were in Royse City and two in Rockwall.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville said the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall has accounted for all of the county’s fatal cases.
“We regret to inform you that two additional fatalities have occurred in Broadmoor,” Neville said. “They have completed their fourth round of testing on residents and only one additional resident has tested positive. The Broadmoor facility is now working on its fourth round of testing staff. To date, there are 61 COVID-19 cases in Broadmoor, 40 residents (15 recovered), 21 staff (17 recovered), and 11 fatalities.”
A total of 23 people suspected of having COVID-19 had reported to Rockwall County hospitals between Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
As of press time Thursday, Neville’s office was also reporting 71 of the county’s confirmed COVID-19 cases were in Rockwall, 26 in Fate, 22 in Royse City, five in Heath, and two each in McLendon-Chisholm and Rowlett. A total of 35 of the cases at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge were from Rockwall County.
Neville’s office reported 108 people had recovered from the virus and 1,795 people had been tested in the county as of Thursday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.