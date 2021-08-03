The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County more than doubled in less than a week.
With the start of the new school year beginning this month, only about four in 10 people eligible to receive vaccines for the virus have done so, according to state health officials.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday morning that Hunt County had 5,629 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 137 patients since July 28, with 1,028 probable cases, 23 more than had been reported last Wednesday.
The county had 6,445 estimated recoveries of the virus, 77 more than was reported July 28.
There were 212 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Monday morning, 109 more than had been reported last Wednesday.
The total the number patients hospitalized locally with the virus was not immediately available Monday, as officials with Hunt Regional Healthcare and the Hunt County Health Department were scheduled to meet Tuesday morning concerning the status of COVID-19 in the county.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that 40.44% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 34.54% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 68.44% of the Hunt County population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 61.94% being fully vaccinated.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
