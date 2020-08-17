Even during the Monday morning lull caused by the weekend closure of the health department, Hunt County’s COVID-19 numbers continued to improve.
The number of cases reported Monday night and the latest complete update, including hospitalizations and recoveries, from the county will be reported Tuesday.
But the status issued Monday morning by the Texas Department of State Health Services showed another significant decrease in the number of active cases in Hunt County.
The state reported Hunt County with 192 active cases Monday morning, 35 less than the 227 current cases reported by the county Saturday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 6,906 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Monday morning, 147 more than had been reported Saturday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
The state agency lists three locations in Hunt County which provide COVID-19 testing. Depending on the office, deductibles, co-pays or co-insurance may apply and a physician referral may be required. The outlets include CVS Pharmacy, 5010 Wesley St. in Greenville, 903-455-1010; Quest Diagnostics, 4101 Wesley St. in Greenville, 903-454-491; and Baylor Scott & White, 4400 Interstate 30 in Greenville, 903-259-3128.
