Hunt County will not be requiring individuals to wear a cloth covering over their mouth and nose.
A caller claiming to be Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall contacted the Herald-Banner on Thursday afternoon, indicating the county would follow Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in requiring people visiting essential businesses, working in essential businesses or those riding public transportation to have a piece of cloth covering their mouth and nose.
Stovall called the newspaper Thursday evening to say that Hunt County would not be doing so.
“That has not crossed my mind,” Stovall said, noting he had spoken with Jenkins about the issue, but that Hunt County’s situation is different from what Dallas County is experiencing.
“I don’t have any plan to do that,” Stovall said.
The Herald-Banner regrets the error in the story published in Friday’s print edition.
“We were able to change the story for the online e-edition of the newspaper and we were able to post on our Herald-Banner Facebook page about the false claims by the caller,” Herald-Banner Editor Dale Gosser said. “We regret something like this made it into our Friday print edition, however, by the time we received the call from County Judge Bobby Stovall, our print edition had already gone to press.
“Again, we apologize for the error and plan to look into who made these false claims. We will continue to investigate this matter and look into finding the culprit.”
