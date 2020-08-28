Hunt County added only one confirmed COVID-19 case Thursday night, the lowest single day report in several weeks, while also noting additional recoveries and a continued dip in the number of active cases.
State health officials, however, added an additional death from Hunt County which was attributed to the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest case was a female, 18-30, who is recovering at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report issued this morning indicated the county had 1,405 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,252 recoveries, an increase of 13 from Thursday and an increase of 100 recoveries from Wednesday’s report.
There were 138 current cases, a decrease of 12 from the day before and 92 from Wednesday. A total of 120 cases were recovering at home and 18 were recovering in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 8,056 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Friday morning.
The county’s testing positivity rating, which state officials define as the total number of tests divided by the total number of COVID-19 cases, was 17.44 percent Friday.
Fifteen people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Friday. The Texas Department of State Health Services, however, reported 27 fatalities in Hunt County as of Friday.
County officials have explained the difference in county and state death totals is based on a change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
