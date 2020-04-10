One new COVID-19 case was reported in Hunt County as of Friday afternoon and the numbers continued to increase across the region and the state.
A total of 16 cases had been reported in Hunt County as of press time Friday. County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Friday afternoon that the 16th positive test result for COVID-19 was a female, aged 50-64, residing in ZIP Code 75402.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management was reporting 19 cases had been reported in Rockwall County. The cases included 11 individuals in the city of Rockwall, six in Fate and one each in Royse City and Rowlett.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 115,918 people had been tested in Texas as of noon Friday, with 11,671 people having been confirmed with the virus, and 226 fatalities reported statewide.
The state agency indicated there were 1,532 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases hospitalized In Texas as of Friday.
Among the adjacent counties, Collin County was reporting 406 confirmed cases Friday, with six fatalities reported, Kaufman County reported 24 cases, Van Zandt County reported 10 cases with 1 fatality, Fannin County reported five cases, Hopkins County reported four confirmed cases and Delta and Rains County each reported one case.
As of the latest report issued by the Hunt County Health Department Thursday, there had been 540 people tested for COVID-19 in the county, with 458 negative results. The totals did not include anyone who may have traveled to other counties to receive a test.
