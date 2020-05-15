Even as Hunt County’s COVID-19 statistics remain steady, the numbers in neighboring Rockwall County continue to climb rapidly.
According to the official daily report from the office of County Judge Bobby Stovall, Hunt County was still listing 55 total confirmed cases of the virus as of press time Thursday. Of those, 43 people were said to have recovered, while nine individuals were listed as current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home.
Three people were reported to have died in Hunt County because or COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
All of the numbers were unchanged from the report issued Tuesday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, a total of 1,434 people had been tested in Hunt County as of Thursday afternoon, 66 more than at the same point Wednesday.
Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville reported Thursday that the county added seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases overnight, including another at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall, where all five of the county’s fatalities because of the virus have occurred.
“Three cases were in Royse City, and three in Fate,” Neville said. “One person in their 70s, one in their 60s, one in their 50s, one in their 40s, two in their 30s and one less than 18 years old.”
The county had 138 confirmed cases as of Thursday. There were 61 cases reported in Rockwall, 25 in Fate, 20 in Royse City, four in Heath, and two each in McLendon-Chisholm and Rowlett. A total of 24 of the Broadmoor Medical Lodge cases were from Rockwall. The county had 75 reported recoveries as of Thursday, with 31 people reported to Rockwall County hospitals suspected of having COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday.
A total of 1,210 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Rockwall County as of Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
