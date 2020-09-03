Hunt County’s added nine COVID-19 cases Wednesday night, along with another fatality connected to the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included three from Quinlan, two each from Greenville and Caddo Mills and one each from Celeste and Commerce.
Two of the patients were reported hospitalized. six were recovering at home and the most recent fatality was reported to be a female, aged 65-plus from Celeste.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report issued Thursday afternoon indicated the county had 1,450 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,319 recoveries, representing an increase of six people since Wednesday..
There were 109 current cases reported in the county Thursday, with 97 patients recovering at home and 12 recovering in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 8,831 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Thursday, an increase of 59 tests since Wednesday.
The county’s testing positivity rating, which state health officials define as the total number of tests divided by the total number of positive COVID-19 cases, was 16.41 percent Thursday.
A total of 22 people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.
County officials announced how there are differences with the Texas Department of State Health Services in the number of deaths attributed to the virus. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 30 Thursday, the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) is 27, and the number of County-citizen deaths that the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm was at 22 Thursday.
