Hunt County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases overnight, with another increase in recoveries and a reduction in the number of patients in the hospital also noted.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Monday night the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the newest cases included eight people from Quinlan, five from Greenville, two from Lone Oak and one each from Caddo Mills, Celeste and Commerce.
All of the newest cases were reported to be resting at home, with the exception of one patient who was hospitalized.
Hunt County had 782 total positive cases of the virus as of Wednesday morning, including 518 current cases, with 504 patients recovering at home and 14 people in the hospital, one fewer than Tuesday.
A total of 256 people had recovered from the virus, five more than was reported Tuesday,
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, a number unchanged for more than a week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,600 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Wednesday morning, 36 more than had been reported Tuesday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.