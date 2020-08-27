Hunt County reported 14 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday night, along with a surge in the number of deaths connected to the virus.
The fatalities were associated with older cases, while state health officials also included an additional death in their COVID-19 totals for Hunt County.
On a positive note, there were also significant increases in the total number of recovered patients, and a corresponding decrease in the number of active cases.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included six from the Greenville ZIP Codes, four from Commerce and one each from Lone Oak, Royse City, Celeste, Commerce and Quinlan
Two of the patients were hospitalized while the rest were reported recovering at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report issued Thursday morning indicated the county had 1,404 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,239 recoveries, an increase of 87 from Wednesday’s report.
There were 150 current cases, a decrease of 80 from the day before. A total of 130 cases were recovering at home and 20 were recovering in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 7,883 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Thursday morning.
The county’s testing positivity rating, which state officials define as the total number of tests divided by the total number of COVID-19 cases, was 17.81 percent Thursday.
Fifteen people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of five from Wednesday. The Texas Department of State Health Services, however, reported 26 fatalities in Hunt County as of Thursday.
County officials explained the five additional deaths were derived from records and information from the state and local providers, and include deaths over the past few weeks – including several for which the County has not yet received official death certificates. They include: a 50-64 male and a 65+ male from Celeste, a 65+ male from Campbell, and two 65+ females from Greenville (75402).
County officials have explained the difference in county and state death totals is based on a change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
• The City of Greenville is hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing until 2 p.m. today at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 South. Pre-registration is requested at www.gogettested.com
The test will be conducted via a mouth swab rather than a nasal swab. Only those that test positive will be notified by provider. The testing, provided by state health resources, will be conducted in the parking lot of the Civic Center. Safety protocols and social distancing will be followed. Those wanting more information can contact the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department at 903-457-2940.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.