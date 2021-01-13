Hunt County added more than 270 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths during the latter part of last week.
The most current update of the county’s status with the virus indicates at least 50 deaths have occurred, with the numbers of those hospitalized with the disease continuing to rise rapidly.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department listed 271 new cases of COVID-19 as of Jan. 8, raising the county’s total cases to 4,371 as of Monday.
One of the fatalities was a male, 50-64 years old, from Greenville, who was first reported with the virus Monday.
The remaining deaths included a male, 65-plus, who was reported isolating at home on Dec. 31; a male and female, each 50-64 from Greenville, who were reported isolating at home Dec. 29; and a female, aged 50-64, from Caddo Mills, who was reported isolating at home on Dec. 18.
The number of deaths from the virus in Hunt County, reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, is much higher than the statistics released by county officials.
The state’s reporting can be accessed by clicking on “Fatalities over Time by County” on www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/additionaldata. As of Tuesday, the state showed 96 COVID-19 fatalities of Hunt County residents. The divergence is due to the way the State calculates COVID-19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information not yet available to the county. The number of death certificates filed with the County Clerk’s office (including deaths of non-county residents) was reported at 84 and the number of county-citizen deaths the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm was at 50 as of Tuesday.
The county’s most recent update shows there were 773 current cases as of Tuesday, with 721 patients recovering a home and with 52 people in the hospital with the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting that as of Tuesday morning, there had been 59,784 COVID-19 tests performed in Hunt County.
Vaccinations of the COVID-19 vaccines were being planned for distribution at multiple locations in Hunt County as of Tuesday. The list of offices and businesses, along with the details as to which vaccines will be provided and when they will be offered is available at https://tinyurl.com/yylrbd8j.
