Hunt County is reporting its fourth death related to COVID-19 in the past 10 days, with 23 more people confirmed with the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 12 from the Greenville ZIP codes, three from Quinlan, two each from Caddo Mills and Lone Oak, one each from Celeste, Commerce and Wolfe City and one from ZIP code 75160, which is the portion of Terrell inside Hunt County.
All of the patients were reported resting at home except two who were listed as in the hospital as of Friday morning.
The latest fatality was reported as a male, 50-64, from Greenville ZIP code 75401, who was listed as being hospitalized with the virus on Oct. 8.
Hunt County had reported 2,075 total cases as of Friday.
A total of 33 people from Hunt County have died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 45 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 42 as of Tuesday morning.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report, which includes the numbers of those recovered from COVID-19 and the total of those who remain hospitalized because of the virus, had not been released as of press time.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 25,480 COVID-19 cases conducted in Hunt County as of Friday morning.
