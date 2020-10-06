More than 20,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Hunt County, with two more free testing opportunities scheduled in Greenville this month.
The numbers of new COVID-19 cases that had been reported in the county between Saturday and Monday was scheduled to be released Tuesday night. Four new cases were reported Monday. No additional details were immediately available.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report indicated there had been 1,709 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,564 recoveries. There were 116 current cases reported, with a total of 104 of the patients reported to be recovering at home, and with 12 remaining in the hospital as of Tuesday.
A total of 29 people from Hunt County have died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 38 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 34 as of Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 20,041 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Tuesday, an increase of 151 tests when compared to Saturday.
The free testing in Greenville is scheduled between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 29 at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com. Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
