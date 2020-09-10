A total of eight new COVID-19 cases were reported by Hunt County officials Wednesday night, along with a dozen reported recoveries from the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included seven from the Greenville ZIP Codes and one from Wolfe City.
All of the patients reported to be recovering at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report issued this morning indicated there were 1,506 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,389 recoveries, an increase of 12 since Wednesday’s report,
There were 93 current COVID-19 cases reported in the county as of the latest report, with 82 patients recovering at home and with 11 recovering in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 9,288 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Thursday, an increase of 44 tests since Wednesday.
The county’s testing positivity rating, which state health officials define as the total number of tests divided by the total number of positive COVID-19 cases, was 6.16 percent Wednesday.
A total of 24 people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Thursday. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 32, the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) is 29, and the number of County-citizen deaths that the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm was at 24 Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.